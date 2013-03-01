BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group Corp says application made for listing of US$800 mln 3.375% notes
* Application made to Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Ltd for listing of, and permission to deal in, us$800 million 3.375% notes due 2022
SHANGHAI, March 1 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said on Friday that preliminary profit for 2012 was up 25.3 percent, according to a company release on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Application made to Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Ltd for listing of, and permission to deal in, us$800 million 3.375% notes due 2022
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.