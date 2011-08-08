HONG KONG Aug 9 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said its net profit for the first half of 2011 increased 40.12 percent year-on-year to 18.50 billion yuan ($2.87 billion).

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, China Merchants Bank said operating income over the same period surged 39.67 percent to 46 billion yuan.

Total assets rose 10.01 percent to 2.64 trillion yuan, and its non-performing loan ratio decreased 0.07 percentage points to 0.61 percent in the first half, in according to preliminary data prepared in accordance with Chinese accounting standards.

For statement click here

($1 = 6.436 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)