BRIEF-Eldridge Industries says its affiliate terminated deal to sell Dick Clark Productions to Dalian Wanda
HONG KONG Aug 15 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said on Thursday it had received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)for an H-share rights issue.
The bank said it had received approval to issue no more than 680,423,172 overseas foreign rights shares with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It said the board of directors would implement the rights issue as soon as possible.
* Says its wholly owned unit, Towarowa Gielda Energii SA (TGE), signed a loan agreement with DNB Bank Polska SA for a loan of 60 million zlotys ($14.76 million)
NEW YORK, March 10 Data center operator Cyxtera is the first leveraged loan issuer to try to protect itself from moves by the US government to cut tax deductibility on interest payments that would make buyout financing more expensive.