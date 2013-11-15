BRIEF-Capital & Regional to acquire property for GBP 78 mln
* Has unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford from a Meyer Bergman fund for GBP 78 million
Nov 15 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
* Says vice chairman and non-executive director Wei Jiafu resigns with immediate effect
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/med74v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* Has unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford from a Meyer Bergman fund for GBP 78 million
BEIJING, March 6 China should clarify its "bottom line" with regard to supervision of bitcoin exchanges and establish a so-called negative list for the industry in order to limit risks, China Business News quoted a central bank official as saying on Monday.
* Says retirement of Elliot Mugamu from position of board chairman as well as membership to the boards of CBZ Holdings Limited and CBZ Bank limited