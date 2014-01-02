BRIEF-Attilan Group receives a writ of summons filed by Phillip Asia Pacific Opportunity Fund Ltd
* Received a writ of summons filed by phillip asia pacific opportunity fund ltd. And issued against company
Jan 2 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction in Foshan city for 1.04 billion yuan ($171.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cej75v
($1 = 6.0539 Chinese yuan)
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edward Beale, current non-exec chairman of board, will be appointed as executive financial director with effect from April 11, 2017