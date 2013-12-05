UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says unit, China Merchants Land Ltd, launches $500 million 5-year credit enhancement bonds, coupon at 4.021 percent
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tet25v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources