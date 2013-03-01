BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 1 Mid-sized lender China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd is set to launch an up to $3.2 billion convertible bond as soon as March 15, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.
The six-year convertible bonds, worth up to 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion), will be used to replenish the bank's capital base, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The company received regulatory approval for the deal, which is being underwritten by Haitong Securities and UBS, earlier in February.
($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ken Wan in Beijing and Daniel Stanton in Singapore; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.