SHANGHAI Feb 2 Shares in China Minsheng Banking Corp opened 10 percent lower in Hong Kong on Monday after its president resigned citing personal reasons.

Its Shanghai-listed shares opened down 6.4 percent.

The bank said on Saturday that Mao Xiaofeng had resigned for personal reasons, hours after several Chinese media outlets reported he was being investigated by China's anti-corruption watchdog. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada)