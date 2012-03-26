HONG KONG, March 26 China Minsheng Banking Corp is offering shares in a price range of HK$6.65-6.86 each, looking to raise up to $1.46 billion to boost its balance sheet, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Monday, citing the terms of the transaction.

Trading in shares of the bank was suspended earlier on Monday, pending an announcement of details of the Hong Kong share offering. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)