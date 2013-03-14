HONG KONG, March 14 China Mobile Ltd, the world's largest mobile operator by subscribers, said on Thursday it expects 4G licenses to be issued around the end of this year, echoing comments by a senior Chinese official last week.

Chairman Xi Guohua was speaking at an earnings briefing after the company posted a 2.7 percent rise in 2012 net profit, the slowest in three years.

China Mobile also said it would spend 41.7 billion yuan ($6.71 billion) developing a 4G network this year. ($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Lee Chyen Yee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Ryan Woo)