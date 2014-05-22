Hong Kong May 22 China Mobile Ltd has
awarded its second batch of 4G contracts, with ZTE Corp
and rival Huawei Technologies Ltd
securing the bulk of the deal, two industry sources with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
Foreign companies Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent SA
and Nokia won about a fourth of the
licences, which were worth more than one billion yuan ($160
million) in total, said the sources, who declined to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
The batch represents 40 percent of China Mobile's quota of
4G contracts to be sold this year, the sources added.
