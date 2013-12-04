BEIJING Dec 4 China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will allow China Mobile Ltd, the world's largest mobile network by subscribers, to enter the fixed-line broadband market in China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on its official Weibo on Wednesday.

Previously only China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd, China's other two telecom networks, were able to offer fixed-line broadband.

The report comes on the same day that the ministry gave 4G licences to the three networks, allowing them to roll out commercial services using the high-speed mobile network. (Reporting by Paul Carsten)