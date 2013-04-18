Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG, April 18 China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator, said on Thursday it had terminated an agreement to buy 12 percent of Taiwan mobile carrier Far EasTone, after it failed to overcome regulatory hurdles.
China Mobile agreed in 2009 to buy a stake in the Taiwan company shortly after Beijing said it would allow mainland companies to invest in Taiwan.
For a statement, please click here
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)