HONG KONG, April 18 China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator, said on Thursday it had terminated an agreement to buy 12 percent of Taiwan mobile carrier Far EasTone, after it failed to overcome regulatory hurdles.

China Mobile agreed in 2009 to buy a stake in the Taiwan company shortly after Beijing said it would allow mainland companies to invest in Taiwan.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree)