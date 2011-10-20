* China Mobile Q3 net up 3.4 pct, lags estimates

* 9-mth average ARPU at 70 yuan/mth, flat from H1

* To rely on data, Internet traffic for growth - analysts

* Shares down 2.7 pct this year vs 22 pct fall in HSI

By Lee Chyen Yee and Twinnie Siu

HONG KONG, Oct 20 China Mobile Ltd , the world's biggest mobile operator by subscribers, will rely more on data traffic for growth than voice after reporting a 3.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, slightly below expectations.

The Beijing-based carrier had been expanding its wireless infrastructure and holding talks with Apple Inc over introducing an iPhone based on its own network standard as it moves to drive growth with mobile data and Internet services, executives and analysts said.

China has in excess of 900 million users, more than Europe's population, making it the world's largest mobile market, but many subscribers are lower-end users who only make calls and send text messages.

"The results are roughly in line with forecasts and there is a good chance that the company can meet or even exceed its 3G net add target of 25 million," said Daiwa Securities analyst Alan Kam.

China Mobile said it had 633.52 million customers at the end of September, up 2.7 percent from end-June. Net customer additions to its third-generation (3G) network reached 22.5 million at the end of September, bringing the total to 43.16 million.

The company posted July-September net profit of 30.7 billion yuan ($4.81 billion), based on Reuters calculations using company data, lower than an average forecast of 32.2 billion yuan of five analysts polled by Reuters.

China Mobile, which competes with China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd , reported a net profit of 29.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

For the first nine months, China Mobile reported a profit of 91.98 billion yuan, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"The company can maintain ARPU at the first-half level and its data traffic rose about 60 percent. That should help offset the competition impact on the company," Kam said.

During the nine-month period, China Mobile's ARPU totalled 70 yuan per month, unchanged from the first six months.

China's three telecommunications carriers have been plagued by falling ARPU as they offer subsidised handsets from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and HTC Corp for multi-year contracts to attract 3G and smartphone users.

Unicom is the only Chinese carrier to offer Apple's iPhone.

China Mobile Chairman Wang Jianzhou said earlier this year that he had met Apple's former Chief Executive Steve Jobs several times to discuss introducing an iPhone based on China Mobile's TD-SCDMA network standard, but no decision has yet been taken on the launch yet.

Hong Kong-listed China Mobile shares are down about 2.7 percent so far this year, outperforming a 22 percent fall by the benchmark Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 6.378 yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)