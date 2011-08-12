HONG KONG Aug 12 China Mobile Ltd , the world's biggest mobile operator, said on Friday that it will set up a finance unit with a registered capital of 5 billion yuan ($780 million).

The new unit would be called China Mobile Finance and would engage in financial services such as insurance agency business and inter-bank lending, China Mobile said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)