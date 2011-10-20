HONG KONG Oct 20 China Mobile , the
world's biggest wireless carrier by subscribers, reported a 3.4
percent rise in third-quarter net profit , lagging
forecasts, as the company added more subscribers .
The company posted July-September net profit of 30.7 billion
yuan ($4.81 billion), based on Reuters calculations using
company data, worse than an average forecast of 32.2 billion
yuan from five analysts polled by Reuters.
China Mobile, which competes with China Unicom
and China Telecom Corp Ltd
in the world's biggest mobile phone market, had a net
profit of 29.7 billion yuan from the same period a year earlier.
For the first nine months, China Mobile reported a net
profit of 91.98 billion yuan, up 5.4 percent from a year
earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
In August, China's total mobile subscriber base rose 1.2
percent to 927.3 million, with China Mobile's number
increasing to 627.63 million, including 40.32 million
3G users.
Hong Kong-listed China Mobile shares ended down 1.25 percent
on Thursday ahead of its results announcement, versus a 1.78
percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .
($1 = 6.378 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee, Huang Yuntao and Twinnie Siu;
Editing by Deepak Kannan)