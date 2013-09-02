* Sumitomo waives pre-emptive rights to match bid
* China Moly novice at mining copper
MELBOURNE, Sept 3 China Molybdenum has
cleared a key hurdle to taking control of Rio Tinto Northparkes
copper mine, with Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining and
Sumitomo Corp deciding not to match the Chinese miner's
$820 million bid.
Rio Tinto agreed to sell its 80 percent
stake in the Australian copper mine to China Molybdenum Luoyang
Co Ltd in July, subject to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and
Sumitomo Corp, which own the remaining 20 percent, waiving their
rights to match the bid.
"CMOC is pleased to announce that they look forward to
closing the deal with Rio Tinto's subsidiary North Mining
Limited and also to working with Sumitomo for the long-term
benefit of both parties," China Molybdenum said in a statement
emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.
Sumitomo Metal Mining President Yoshiaki Nakazato last week
told Reuters the company was considering matching China
Molybdenum's bid, adding there was no financial obstacle and it
was an opportunity to boost its copper interests.
He also said Sumitomo had some concerns about taking on a
partner at Northparkes that has never run a copper mine. China
Molybdenum mainly produces molybdenum and tungsten.
The Japanese firm may be eyeing other opportunities, as
major miners have put a range of assets on the block looking to
cut costs and focus on their most lucrative operations to cope
with weaker commodity prices.
Glencore Xstrata Plc is looking to sell its Las
Bambas copper project in Peru by the end of this year and is
also selling its stake in the Frieda River copper project in
Papua New Guinea.