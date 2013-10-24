Oct 24 China Motion Telecom International Ltd

* China Motion-profit warning

* China Motion Telecom International Ltd says to record an increase in loss for the six months ended 30 September 2013 as compared with that of the corresponding period in 2012

* China motion says reduced sales of telecommunication equipment and products with low profit margin during reporting period

