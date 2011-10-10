HONG KONG Oct 10 China Nickel Resources
Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it would buy an 80
percent equity stake in Indonesian iron-nickel ore firm PT Yiwan
Mining for HK$2.067 billion ($266 million) in a bid to secure
supply of nickel-iron ores and mineral resources.
The Chinese integrated mineral resources, nickel and special
steel maker said in a statement that HK$1.907 billion of the
acquisition costs would be settled by the issue of convertible
notes.
The actual consideration of the acquisition is subject to
adjustments and that the final valuation of Yiwan Mining could
be as much as a maximum of HK$3.1 billion, it added.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by David Chance)