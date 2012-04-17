HONG KONG, April 17 China Nonferrous Metal
Mining (Group) Co Ltd (CNMC) plans to list its
Zambia copper assets in Hong Kong, aiming to raise about $500
million, the Chinese-language Ming Pao Daily reported on
Tuesday, citing market sources.
The state-owned metals group is expected to launch the
initial public offering as early as next week, the report said.
CNMC, which delayed the listing plan late last year because
of uncertain market conditions, is expected to cut the size of
the deal to about half of its original plan, the newspaper said.
CNMC received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange
late last year for a $1 billion IPO, Thomson Reuters publication
IFR reported.
China International Capital Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and UBS AG are managing the deal, the
newspaper said, giving no other listing details.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)