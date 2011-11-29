HONG KONG Nov 29 China Nonferrous Metal
Mining (Group) (CNMC) received approval from the Hong Kong stock
exchange for a $1 billion initial public offering, IFR reported
on Tuesday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the
plans who could not speak publicly on the matter.
CNMC won approval from the listing committee of the exchange
on Monday, but it has no plans to push forward with the IPO in
2011, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, adding that a
listing would likely take place after volatility in global
markets eases.
The company, founded in 1983, owns mines in Zambia, Mongolia
and Thailand, with a focus on copper, zinc and nickel, among
other minerals.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), JPMorgan Chase & Co
and UBS AG were hired to manage the deal, IFR
reported.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Chris Lewis)