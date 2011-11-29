HONG KONG Nov 29 China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) (CNMC) received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for a $1 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the plans who could not speak publicly on the matter.

CNMC won approval from the listing committee of the exchange on Monday, but it has no plans to push forward with the IPO in 2011, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, adding that a listing would likely take place after volatility in global markets eases.

The company, founded in 1983, owns mines in Zambia, Mongolia and Thailand, with a focus on copper, zinc and nickel, among other minerals.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG were hired to manage the deal, IFR reported. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)