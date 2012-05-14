HONG KONG May 14 State-owned China Nonferrous Mining Corp (CNMC) is looking to raise HK$2.44 billion ($313 million) through a sale of shares in a Hong Kong listing, less than originally planned, IFR reported on Monday.

The copper producer with operations in Zambia will start book-building for its proposed share sale on Tuesday and plans to sell 870 million shares at an indicative price range of HK$2.10-$2.80 each, the report added. The shares are being offered at a prospective price-to-earnings multiple of between 6 and 7.9 for 2012, IFR citing sources, said.

Three cornerstone investors, including China Cosco and China Railway Construction, have agreed to take up about $70 million of the float, the report added.

Like many other recent Hong Kong share flotations, CNMC has cut the size of the IPO from what it had targeted in the pre-marketing stage as investor appetites for new deals remain weak. The company originally planned to raise about $500 million.

The IPO will price on May 24.

ABC International, CICC, JP Morgan and UBS are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Greg Mahlich)