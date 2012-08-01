* NY federal appeals court reverses lower court ruling
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 1 In a victory for investors, a
federal appeals court said shareholders may still pursue damages
for securities fraud even if they miss a chance to sell shares
at a profit after the alleged misconduct is revealed.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York revived a
lawsuit accusing China North East Petroleum Holdings Ltd
, a crude oil production company in northern China, of
misleading investors about its financial health and prospects.
While not ruling on the merits of the claims, the court said
U.S. District Judge Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum in Manhattan erred
in dismissing the case last October because the lead plaintiff
failed to cash out of the stock when the price rebounded.
Wednesday's decision "is significant for investors because
it means temporary inflation in a stock price does not reduce
damages," said Jeremy Lieberman, a partner at Pomerantz Haudek
Grossman & Gross in New York representing lead plaintiff Acticon
AG, a European real estate consulting firm.
Michael Coffino, a partner at Coffino Law Group in San
Francisco representing China North East, said he expects the
case eventually to be dismissed.
"We obviously believe the ruling is incorrect," he said.
"The district court had raised the issue on its own, and all of
our defenses and theories remain intact."
Investors sued China North East in 2010 amid revelations of
accounting problems, improperly valued oil and gas assets,
resignations of top executives, questionable cash transfers and
bribery allegations.
Nonetheless, following these disclosures, there were 12 days
in October and November 2010 when China North East's share price
closed on the NYSE AMEX above $7.25, the average price paid by
Acticon for its 60,000 shares. Acticon chose not to sell at that
time but later sold some shares at prices from $3.50 to $6.33.
Cedarbaum concluded that losses from these sales could not
be attributed to alleged misrepresentations by China North East.
But a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit found that ruling
inconsistent with the traditional measure for out-of-pocket
losses, and with laws designed to ensure that the ability to
recover for fraud losses is not tainted by other market factors.
"It is improper to offset gains that the plaintiff recovers
after the fraud becomes known against losses caused by the
revelation of the fraud if the stock recovers value for
completely unrelated reasons," Circuit Judge Chester Straub
wrote for the panel. "Such a holding would place the plaintiff
in a worse position than he would have been absent the fraud."
Straub noted that in a 1995 securities litigation reform
law, Congress included a "bounce back" provision capping damages
in securities fraud cases when a stock price rebounds.
That provision limits damages to the difference between the
price paid, and the average closing price in the 90-day period
following a corrective disclosure.
China North East now trades on the Pink Sheets, and its
shares were up 0.5 cent at 34.5 cents in afternoon trading.
The case is Acticon AG et al v. China North East Petroleum
Holdings Ltd, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-4544.
