HONG KONG, Sept 11 China Oil & Gas Group Ltd , whose shares were suspended from trading on Wednesday morning, has said media reports that a former executive is under official investigation are inaccurate.

"After verification, Mr Su is having his normal retirement life and the company has confirmed that such report is inconsistent with the facts," the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, referring to Su Shi Feng, a former president of China City Natural Gas Co Ltd, which is a joint venture of the listed company.

For a copy of the statement, please click here

China Oil & Gas said shares to resume after lunch break.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)