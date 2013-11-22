* Shuanghui's $7.1 bln purchase of Smithfield tops China's
outbound tally
* Share of financial sector in overall M&A up 66 pct in the
past five years
* More deals seen in healthcare and technology sectors
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Nov 22 China is set to become Asia's
leader in outbound corporate acquisitions this year, ending
Japan's two-year reign, as the country's appetite for overseas
targets expands beyond natural resources and into areas such as
food and banking.
China's biggest companies are expected to boost the volume
of M&A deals next year as they seek new sources of revenue
growth and more global brands to expand their reach into other
markets, according to investment bankers.
So far this year, Chinese companies have launched $56.2
billion of overseas M&As, led by Shuanghui International
Holdings' $7.1 billion purchase of Smithfield Foods Inc. While
that is below last year's $62.1 billion tally, it is far ahead
of the $40.7 billion of deals done by Japanese firms this year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Energy and power still dominate China's outbound deals in
value terms, though their share of overall M&As has fallen to
44.1 percent from 52.3 percent five years ago, the data show. By
contrast, the proportion of financials has risen by two-thirds
to 14.4 percent.
"Chinese financial institutions are now showing greater
confidence than at any time since the global financial crisis in
striking outbound deals, and we expect more M&A in this space,"
Colin Banfield, head of Asia-Pacific M&A at Citigroup, said.
Barclays PLC leads the league table for China's
outbound deals this year, followed by Morgan Stanley,
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
EXPANDING SHARE
Asia's share of global M&As has grown to more than 20
percent from the low single-digits 10 years ago, still well
below Europe and the United States. But China, hungry for
overseas growth, will push that even higher.
Earlier this month, China Construction Bank Corp
agreed to buy a 72 percent stake in Banco Industrial
e Comercial SA for about $720 million. Citigroup
advised the Brazilian bank, while Morgan Stanley advised CCB.
China has reshuffled the top decks at some of its banks and
regulators following the nation's once-in-a-decade political
leadership change last year.
Bank of China Ltd appointed Tian Guoli as its
chairman in May, and in the same month, Bank of Communications
Co Ltd named Niu Ximing as its chairman.
As the new management teams settle into their jobs, they are
expected to be more aggressive in purchasing assets - and
possibly other financial institutions.
There is more urgency for Chinese banks to accelerate global
growth as the leadership change is poised to precipitate more
financial sector reforms, further pressuring margins, bankers
said.
Among the Chinese banks on the prowl are Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and Agricultural
Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), which are in pursuit of
two separate deals.
ICBC is in talks to buy Standard Bank Group's
London trading unit, while AgBank is considering a bid for Hong
Kong's Wing Hang Bank Ltd, Reuters previously
reported.
Chinese buyers have also expressed interest in strong
consumer and luxury brands overseas, and have managed to ink
deals in that space. Still, the Shuanghui deal showed China Inc
was willing to take on a different target - a large, U.S. pork
producer - that came with a serious risk of political
opposition. After a minor uproar, Shuanghui closed the deal.
"When we look at our own deal pipeline, the private sector
is increasingly prominent," said Citigroup's Banfield, adding
healthcare and tech as key sectors. "Thematically, we see a
shift from the SOEs towards private sector-led M&A activity."