Fitch Affirms Colombia at 'BBB'; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Colombia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative. The issue ratings on Colombia's senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term Local and Foreign-