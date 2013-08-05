Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
HONG KONG Aug 5 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country's top property developer by market value, logged a 27 percent rise in first-half profit due to strong sales in mid- and high-tier cities, where it priced its properties strategically to counter tightening measures.
The state-backed developer posted a core profit of HK$8.06 billion ($1.04 billion) in the January-to-June period, up from HK$6.36 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.
The result was better than the average forecast for a core profit of HK$7.67 billion in a Thomson Reuters poll of three analysts.
Shares of China Overseas Land rose 0.2 percent ahead of the results on Monday morning, in line with the Hang Seng Index's 0.2 percent gain. ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.