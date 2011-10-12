HONG KONG Oct 12 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest property developer by market value, said sales in September totalled HK$6.6 billion ($848.33 million), down 18 percent from a year earlier.

The fall marked a second consecutive year-on-year decline in monthly sales revenue.

Property sales in the first nine months totalled HK$71.3 billion, an increase of 54.7 percent from a year earlier, according to a statement on the developer's website.

The company's shares were up 0.96 percent at the midday trading break against a 0.63 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)