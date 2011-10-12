HONG KONG Oct 12 China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd , the country's largest property
developer by market value, said sales in September totalled
HK$6.6 billion ($848.33 million), down 18 percent from a year
earlier.
The fall marked a second consecutive year-on-year decline in
monthly sales revenue.
Property sales in the first nine months totalled HK$71.3
billion, an increase of 54.7 percent from a year earlier,
according to a statement on the developer's website.
The company's shares were up 0.96 percent at the midday
trading break against a 0.63 percent gain in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index .
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)