SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Oct 18 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's property developer by market value, posted a 46.8 percent rise in nine-month operating profit, but said it is concerned about the impact of tightening measures on the industry.

Chinese real estate developers such as China Overseas Land and China Vanke Co Ltd have reported slower sales in recent months as demand weakens in major cities after Beijing's year-long campaign to curb speculative property investment.

China Overseas Land reported an operating profit of HK$16.73 billion ($2.1 billion) for January-September, according to a company statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company, a unit of state-run China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd , reported an operating profit of HK$5.79 billion for the third quarter. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Joy Leung and Twinnie Siu; Writing by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)