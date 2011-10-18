* China Overseas Land 9-mth profit up 47 pct

By Joy Leung and Soo Ai Peng

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Oct 18 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest property developer by market value, reported a strong rise in nine-month profit, but more tightening measures could hamper the industry.

Chinese real estate developers, such as China Overseas Land and China Vanke Co Ltd , have reported slower sales in recent months as demand weakens in major cities after Beijing's year-long campaign to curb speculative property investment.

"China Overseas will be under pressure to cut prices next year, since it is expecting the government to introduce more property tightening," said Alfred Lau, a property analyst at MF Global Hong Kong.

China Overseas Land reported an operating profit of HK$16.73 billion ($2.1 billion) for January-September, according to a company statement submitted to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company, a unit of state-run China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd , reported an operating profit of HK$5.79 billion for the third quarter.

During the first nine months, its property sales rose 54.7 percent to HK$71.34 billion, though some analysts said that performance was difficult to sustain given the government's determination to keep property prices in check.

"It is expected that the central government will continue with the austerity measures," China Overseas Land said in a statement. "It is expected that the tightening measures will not be eased and will be extended to next year."

The net gearing of China Overseas Land was about 36.8 percent while the bank's balance and cash on hand amounted to around HK$17.24 billion, it said.

Shares of China Overseas Land, which have fallen 10 percent since the start of the year, fell 5.69 percent to HK$12.94 by the lunch break on Tuesday, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's 3.34 percent fall .

China has issued a range of measures, including a property tax in two cities and restrictions on the number of homes each family can buy, to curb speculation and housing inflation, which is fuelling social discontent.

In addition to five interest rate rises since last October, the government has shut nearly all traditional funding channels for domestic developers, including bank loans, trust funds and stock market listings.

"Policymakers cannot afford to loosen too soon since property prices may rebound, wasting previous efforts and challenging government credibility. There are cash-rich potential buyers, trying to time when to get back into properties before loosening kicks in," RBS said in a report.

China Vanke, the country's largest developer by sales, reported a 12 percent decline in property sales for a second consecutive month in September. (Editing by Chris Lewis and Lee Chyen Yee)