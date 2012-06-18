UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada opens books to rival bidders
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
HONG KONG, June 18 Trading in shares of China Pharmaceutical Group Ltd was suspended on Monday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.
The company said in a statement that the suspension was pending the release of price-sensitive information related to a very substantial acquisition transaction.
No further details were immediately available.
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.