HONG KONG Nov 2 China Power International Development Limited said on Wednesday it agreed to form a joint venture company with China Coal Energy Co Ltd for a total investment of 4.98 billion yuan ($784 million).

The JV company will be principally engaged in investment, construction and operation of coal-fired power units, generation and sale ofelectricity, provision of heat, and production and sale of power generating by-products, China Power said.

