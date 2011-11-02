* China Power owns 80 pct of the JV in China's Shanxi

* Analysts say JV aids better cost control

* Shares of China Coal rise 3.6 pct, China Power falls (Adds background, comment, updates stock prices)

By Twinnie Siu

HONG KONG, Nov 2 State-owned China Power International Development Limited (CPI) said on Wednesday it would form a joint venture with China Coal Energy Co Ltd to build and operate coal-fired power units in Shanxi in northern China with total investment at 4.98 billion yuan ($784 million).

China Power will hold 80 percent of the venture, which will have a registered capital of 1 billion yuan, while China Coal will own the remaining stake.

"For China Power, this cooperation can enhance a steady supply of coal and is good for the company because it can control its cost better," said Conita Hung, Head of Equity Research at Delta Asia Financial Group.

The deal can also aid expansion of China Coal's business, allowing a more stable income and avoiding the potential impact from coal price fluctuation, Hung said.

Shares of China Power ended 4.3 percent down at HK$1.57 on Wednesday, while China Coal rose 3.6 percent to HK$10.08. That compared with a 1.88 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

As part of the deal, the venture will acquire two 600-megawatt super-critical coal-fired power generation units from China Power's wholly-owned subsidiary, the statement said.

China is the world's biggest coal-producing country, with output at 3 billion tonnes in 2009, accounting for about 46 percent of total global production that year. ($1 = 6.354 Chinese Yuan) (Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)