* China Power owns 80 pct of the JV in China's Shanxi
* Analysts say JV aids better cost control
* Shares of China Coal rise 3.6 pct, China Power falls
By Twinnie Siu
HONG KONG, Nov 2 State-owned China Power
International Development Limited (CPI) said on
Wednesday it would form a joint venture with China Coal Energy
Co Ltd to build and operate coal-fired
power units in Shanxi in northern China with total investment at
4.98 billion yuan ($784 million).
China Power will hold 80 percent of the venture, which will
have a registered capital of 1 billion yuan, while China Coal
will own the remaining stake.
"For China Power, this cooperation can enhance a steady
supply of coal and is good for the company because it can
control its cost better," said Conita Hung, Head of Equity
Research at Delta Asia Financial Group.
The deal can also aid expansion of China Coal's business,
allowing a more stable income and avoiding the potential impact
from coal price fluctuation, Hung said.
Shares of China Power ended 4.3 percent down at HK$1.57 on
Wednesday, while China Coal rose 3.6 percent to HK$10.08. That
compared with a 1.88 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index .
As part of the deal, the venture will acquire two
600-megawatt super-critical coal-fired power generation units
from China Power's wholly-owned subsidiary, the statement said.
China is the world's biggest coal-producing country, with
output at 3 billion tonnes in 2009, accounting for about 46
percent of total global production that year.
($1 = 6.354 Chinese Yuan)
