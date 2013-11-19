Nov 19 China Precision Steel Inc : * Announces first quarter fiscal 2014 results * Q1 loss per share $2.47 * Q1 revenue $11.8 million versus $6 million * Says co is working to recover its outstanding accounts receivables and has

tightened its credit policy * Says as of September 30, 2013, co had a backlog of $8.2 million * Outlook remains cautious as steel industry continues to struggle with

overcapacity combined with pressure on steel prices