BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
HONG KONG May 2 China Railway Construction Corporation plans to issue Regulation S notes through its wholly-owned subsidiary CRCC Yuxiang Limited, China Railway said in a statement to the Hong Kong exchange on Thursday.
China Railway will guarantee the notes and CRCC will lend the proceeds to China Railway's subsidiaries to invest in overseas businesses, and for general corporate purposes.
CRCC will begin presentations on the issue to institutional investors from around May 6, 2013. The amount and terms of the planned issue have not been decided.
Citigroup, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators for the proposed issue.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.