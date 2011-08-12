SHANGHAI Aug 12 China Railway Material (CRM), which is involved in steel trading and the railway products business, is planning a dual-listing in Hong Kong and China to raise about $2 billion in the first half of 2012, IFR reported on Friday.

State-owned CRM has mandated China International Capital Corp, Citic Securities and UBS to handle the listing, said IFR, a capital market news provider owned by Thomson Reuters.

CRM, founded in 1979, posted first-half net profit growth of 26 percent year on year and a 30.9 percent increase in revenue to 93 billion yuan ($14.5 billion), company data showed. ($1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Will Waterman)