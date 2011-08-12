India's NSE names IDFC's Vikram Limaye as CEO
MUMBAI, Feb 8 India's National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI Aug 12 China Railway Material (CRM), which is involved in steel trading and the railway products business, is planning a dual-listing in Hong Kong and China to raise about $2 billion in the first half of 2012, IFR reported on Friday.
State-owned CRM has mandated China International Capital Corp, Citic Securities and UBS to handle the listing, said IFR, a capital market news provider owned by Thomson Reuters.
CRM, founded in 1979, posted first-half net profit growth of 26 percent year on year and a 30.9 percent increase in revenue to 93 billion yuan ($14.5 billion), company data showed. ($1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Says NSE board approved appointment of Vikram Limaye, managing director & CEO of IDFC Limited as the managing director & CEO of exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2lojVIO Further company coverage:
