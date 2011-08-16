SHANGHAI Aug 16 China Railway Materials, which
is involved in steel trading and the railway products business,
has added three banks to its planned $2 billion dual listing in
Hong Kong and mainland China next year, IFR reported on Tuesday.
Citigroup Inc , Credit Suisse Group AG and
HSBC Holdings Plc would join CICC, Citic
Securities Co Ltd and UBS AG as joint
bookrunners for the deal, IFR, a capital markets news provider
owned by Thomson Reuters, reported.
CICC, Citic Securities and UBS were also joint global
co-ordinators on the offering, it said, adding that CICC and
Citic Securities were likely to be arrangers for the A-share
tranche.
(Reporting by Jing Song at IFR; Writing by Soo Ai Peng; Editing
by Chris Lewis)