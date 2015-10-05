HONG KONG Oct 5 China's biggest reinsurer, China Reinsurance (Group), started pitching on Monday for an up to $2 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

China RE plans to offer 5.77 billion new shares in the IPO and start taking orders from investors for the deal on Oct. 12, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)