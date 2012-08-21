* H1 net profit 215.78 mln yuan vs 1.22 bln yuan yr-ago
* Profit includes $105 mln govt subsidy
* Expects to deliver all 16 VLOCs by end-2013
* Sees further consolidation in shipping industry
HONG KONG, Aug 21 China Rongsheng Heavy
Industries Group, the country's largest private
shipbuilder, posted its sharpest fall in half-year profit - down
82 percent - on a dearth of new orders, putting further pressure
on its stretched balance sheet.
In a stubbornly downbeat global economy, the shipping
industry has suffered widespread losses, with many small and
medium sized Chinese builders close to bankruptcy as bankers
cool on a sector struggling with a glut of vessels ordered
during the boom times.
Rongsheng warned on Tuesday that economic uncertainties such
as the euro zone debt crisis would continue to weigh on the
global shipping market.
"The shipbuilding industry is expected to continue its
consolidation and to experience further restructuring with the
elimination of low-end surplus capacities," it said in its
results statement.
Listed in November 2010, Rongsheng has also been hit by an
insider dealing scandal involving a firm owned by its chairman
Zhang Zhirong ahead of CNOOC's $15.1 billion bid for
Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc.
Cash-strapped Rongsheng, which posted its sharp profit
decline even after a government subsidy of 670 million yuan
($105.4 million), said last week it was looking to exit a 2.15
billion yuan ($338 million) bid for Chinese diesel engine maker
Anhui Quanchai Engine Co due to the weak global
economic conditions.
"That will help lower its capital expenditure, but the crux
is whether banks are still willing to lend," said Winnie Guo, an
analyst at CCB International.
Rongsheng's market value has shrunk by more than 86 percent
to HK$7.8 billion since its initial public offering at HK$8 per
share. The stock ended down 1.8 percent on Tuesday at HK$1.11.
January-June net profit slumped to 215.78 million yuan
($33.9 million) from 1.22 billion yuan a year ago, which
included about 800 million yuan in government subsidies, after
it failed to log any major new orders.
The company said it won orders for just two new vessels with
a total contract value of $55.6 million. In the first half of
last year it won orders for 24 vessels worth $1.08 billion.
Building very large ore carriers (VLOCs), the world's
biggest commodity transporters, for Brazilian mining giant Vale
, Rongsheng ranked third in the world last
year in new ship building orders as measured by deadweight
tonnes.
Rongsheng has delivered three of the 12 VLOCs ordered by
Vale, and one to Oman Shipping Co, which has also ordered four
VLOCs which will be contracted out to Vale. Rongsheng expects
all 16 VLOCs to be delivered by the end of 2013.
Rongsheng's gearing - the ratio of its total debt against
total debt plus equity - surged 2.6 percentage points to 64.4
percent at end-June from a year ago - the highest among listed
Chinese rivals such as Yangzhijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd
, COSCO Corp (Singapore) Ltd and Guangzhou
Shipyard International Co Ltd , analysts
said.
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said earlier this month it
cancelled 8 new vessel contracts in April-June as customers
failed to pay. Its net profit fell 9 percent.