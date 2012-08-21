(Corrects to fix spelling of Rongsheng in headline)

HONG KONG Aug 21 China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, the country's largest private shipbuilder, said on Tuesday it expects to deliver all of the 16 very large ore carriers (VLOC) that have been ordered by the end of 2013 and has delivered four so far.

Chief Financial Officer Sean Wang, speaking at the company's earnings briefing, said it had delivered a VLOC to Oman on Monday, marking the fourth delivered so far.

He was speaking after the company posted an 82 percent fall in first-half net profit as a glut of vessels ordered during the boom times meant it had won few new orders. (Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)