Sept 19 Chinascholars Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Nanjing-based aero-electronic systems firm for 1.96 billion yuan (319.20 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says plans to raise 644 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on September 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sBu1Bx ;bit.ly/1p3ySu7

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1403 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)