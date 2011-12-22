SINGAPORE Dec 22 Singapore-listed China Sky Chemical Fibre said on Thursday it would not appoint a special auditor as directed by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), saying such a move was unwarranted and not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Last month, the Singapore Exchange directed the textile manufacturer to appoint a special auditor to investigate previous transactions and a failed land acquisition in China, among other issues.

SGX previously raised the issues and the company has responded adequately each time, China Sky said, adding that SGX has not provided the justification for the directive.

Officials with SGX could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

On Dec. 16, SGX reprimanded China Sky and the directors of its board for failing to comply with the exchange's directive to appoint a special auditor.

"The company persistently failed to comply despite every opportunity offered to the company and its board," SGX said then.

On Wednesday, China Sky released a string of responses to SGX's reprimand, including email exchanges with the bourse.

China Sky is the latest of Chinese companies that have attracted scrutiny from the Singapore bourse about accounting practices. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)