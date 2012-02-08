SINGAPORE Feb 8 Singapore-listed China Sky Chemical Fibre said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Huang Zhong Xuan had resigned due to health reasons.

The textile manufacturer has been caught in a row with Singapore Exchange Ltd after the bourse directed the company last year to hire an external auditor to probe its financial dealings, a move rejected by China Sky.

Last month, SGX backed down from a rare move to tap the courts to force China Sky to appoint an external auditor. China Sky shares have been suspended since November. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)