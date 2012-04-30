SINGAPORE, April 30 Deloitte & Touche LLP has
resigned as auditor of textile manufacturer China Sky Chemical
Fibre with immediate effect, saying it is unable to do
its job due to the lack of independent directors, China Sky said
on Monday.
Deloitte also said China Sky did not have any independent
audit committee members since January, the Chinese firm said in
a corporate filing.
China Sky said it is applying for more time to report its
full year 2011 results.
China Sky's shares have been suspended from trading since
November.
It is being investigated for possible breaches of the
city-state's financial laws, the Monetary Authority of Singapore
(MAS) and police in February, a week after chief executive Huang
Zhong Xuan resigned for health reasons.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)