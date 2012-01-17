SINGAPORE Jan 17 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) has withdrawn an application to the High Court to force textile maker China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd to appoint a special auditor, SGX and China Sky said late on Monday.

SGX said China Sky's lawyer is seeking further instructions from the Chinese firm following its announcement that it "will continue to communicate with SGX to resolve the impasse expediently".

The Singapore bourse operator had applied for a court order on Jan. 6 to force China Sky to appoint a special auditor to investigate transactions involving the Chinese firm, after it missed a deadline set by SGX to do so. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)