SINGAPORE Feb 16 China Sky Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd, which has clashed repeatedly with the Singapore Exchange over the appointment of a special auditor, is under investigation for possible breaches of the city-state's financial laws.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a joint statement with the police on Thursday that Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) sent them a report detailing potential breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.

MAS said the breaches have been referred to the Commercial Affairs Department, the police unit responsible for investigating corporate crime.

Last month Singapore Exchange withdrew an application at the city's high court to force China Sky to hire a special auditor to probe its financial dealings. The textile manufacturer had repeatedly refused to comply with the bourse's request for an independent investigation into its affairs.

China Sky's shares have been suspended from trading since November. Its chief executive Huang Zhong Xuan resigned earlier this month due to health reasons. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kevin Lim)