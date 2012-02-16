SINGAPORE Feb 16 China Sky Chemical Fibre
Co. Ltd, which has clashed repeatedly with the
Singapore Exchange over the appointment of a special
auditor, is under investigation for possible breaches of the
city-state's financial laws.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a joint
statement with the police on Thursday that Singapore Exchange
Ltd (SGX) sent them a report detailing potential
breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.
MAS said the breaches have been referred to the Commercial
Affairs Department, the police unit responsible for
investigating corporate crime.
Last month Singapore Exchange withdrew an application at the
city's high court to force China Sky to hire a special auditor
to probe its financial dealings. The textile manufacturer had
repeatedly refused to comply with the bourse's request for an
independent investigation into its affairs.
China Sky's shares have been suspended from trading since
November. Its chief executive Huang Zhong Xuan resigned earlier
this month due to health reasons.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kevin Lim)