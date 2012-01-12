HONG KONG Jan 12 Chinasoft International Ltd, an IT application developer, said on Thursday that telecom equipment manufacturer Huawei would take a 40 percent stake in its planned outsourcing venture in the mainland for about 40 million yuan ($6.33 million).

The registered capital of the IT outsourcing venture, an effort to restructure the company's outsourcing business, will be 100 million yuan.

China's IT outsourcing business is currently carried out through 15 of its subsidiaries in the mainland, the United States and Japan, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

During the six months ended 30 June 2011, revenue from IT outsourcing services amounted to 475 million yuan, or about 50 percent of its total revenue, the Hong Kong-listed firm said.

Huawei, China's biggest telecom equipment manufacturer, competes with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc in consumer electronics and with Ericsson and Cisco Systems Inc in telecom network gear.

Shares of Chinasoft rose 1.32 percent to HK$2.32 as of 0551 GMT, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.05 percent gain. ($1 = 6.3155 yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)