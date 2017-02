HONG KONG Feb 28 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , one of the country's top three carriers, said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy 10 Boeing Co B777-300ER aircraft with a total list price of $2.98 billion.

Each plane had a list price of $298 million, although the actual cost of the aircraft would be significantly lower as Boeing provided price concessions, the airline said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)