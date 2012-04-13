HONG KONG, April 13 China Southern Airlines , the country's largest airline by fleet size, expects its net profit in the first quarter to fall by over 50 percent from a year earlier due to a slowing Chinese economy and rising jet fuel prices.

"Due to the factors including the slowdown in the domestic economic growth and the substantial increase of jet fuel prices, the operating results of the company declined in the first quarter of 2012," China Southern said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

"In addition, the slowdown in the pace of appreciation of renminbi against U.S. dollar has also brought the substantial decrease of exchange gain in the first quarter of 2012."

The renminbi is the Chinese currency and is also called the yuan.

In 2011, China Southern's net profit fell 12 percent to 5.1 billion yuan ($808.59 million). ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)