UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company's debt level, analyst comment)
HONG KONG, June 4 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , the country's largest airline by fleet size, said on Monday its state-owned parent was considering injecting capital into the company to lower its debt level.
The airline, which did not provide details of the amount being considered, was also studying a non-public issue of new shares to its parent, China Southern Air Holding Company, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Based in China's southern city of Guangzhou, China Southern's net debt stood at 75.8 billion yuan ($11.9 billion) at the end of 2011, while its ratio of net debt to total equity was 201 percent last year compared with 211 percent in 2010.
"It's a surprising move and the injection could be a sizable amount as trading of the stock will be suspended," said Kelvin Lau, an aviation analyst at Daiwa Securities.
China Southern said it had requested a trading suspension from June 5.
For the company statement please click on:
The airline last month reported a 74 percent slide in first-quarter net profit to 319 million yuan due to a slowing domestic economy and rising jet fuel prices.
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources